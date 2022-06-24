Crowd rallies for abortion rights in City Park, as others praise ruling

GLENS FALLS — Holding signs saying “Bans Off Our Bodies” and “Abort SCOTUS,” a couple hundred people gathered in City Park on Friday night to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which guaranteed a right to an abortion.

Local abortion rights activist Enid Mastrianni organized the event. She said before the event that although the court’s decision was expected because of the leak of a draft opinion last month, women are very angry about “this demotion to second-class status.”

“Women are very, very passionate about this, and they’re very angry and this is going to be the election issue,” she said.

Jean Lapper, a Democrat from Queensbury challenging state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, called it an “unconscionable” decision.

“I had to stop and my head was swirling. I wasn’t sure if it was really true,” she said.

Lapper said she has been personally affected by the issue.

“I’ve experienced laying in a hospital bed needing full access to reproductive health care to save my life and ultimately enable me to have a child at later date. That is what this is about,” she said.

She later said she was referring to a miscarriage.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, told the crowd that she, like many, is “heartbroken” and she worried about the younger generation.

“I have a niece who goes to college in Louisiana and I’m worried about what her options would be. I’m worried about the young women who are in our group today,” she said, pausing to say how much she loved a young girl’s sign that read: “I am the boss of my body.”

“Yes, you are. Yes, you are,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Woerner had issued a statement saying that the court’s decision “not only puts the legitimacy of any legal precedent into question but also fuels anti-choice legislation that has already been enacted or proposed across numerous states. Further, this ruling will have long-lasting, and possibly fatal, consequences for countless women and their families.”

Also speaking at the event was Democrat Matt Castelli, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the NY-21 Congressional District. He said in a statement earlier in the day that as a result of the decision: “women will immediately be denied the freedom to decide what to do with their own bodies.”

“This is one of the largest rollbacks of individual rights in the history of our country, allowing extremist politicians to impose their radical beliefs on the rest of us, including many states where women will be forced to give birth with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother,” he said in a statement.

He criticized Stefanik for voting against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have guaranteed women’s reproductive rights.

Matt Putorti, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik, said earlier in the day that advocates’ “worst fears were realized.”

“This anti-woman decision is appalling and dangerous. The right to reproductive health care and people’s freedom to make choices about their own bodies are fundamental,” he said.

He said that the district must elect representatives who are committed to codifying the right to an abortion in federal law. He pointed out that Stefanik has voted to defund Planned Parenthood on numerous occasions and given campaign contributions to anti-abortion candidates throughout the country.

He worried that if the Republicans take back the House and Senate, they will try to pass a nationwide ban on abortion and also try to take away other rights like the right to contraception and same-sex marriage.

Mastrianni said before the rally that she is worried about the consequences from this ruling. She said it is not going to stop women from getting abortions, but means that they could be violating the law or unsafely terminating their pregnancies.

“It’s not going to reduce the amount of abortions,” she said.

Mastrianni said this decision was the culmination of a process that began in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president.

“Women still don’t have enough political power and we’re about to have less, but we’re the majority of voters,” she said.

Mastrianni is also worried about the younger generation of girls. Before the event, she recalled an anecdote about a friend of her mother’s who was wealthy and got pregnant while attending Vassar College. Her parents made some calls and the woman had the procedure and then went back to her studies.

“Rich women will always be able to get abortions,” she said.

“A young college graduate embarking on her career is not going to be, ‘Oh, I got pregnant at 24 years old, and I’m dropping everything and becoming a single mother.’ They’re not going to do that. It’s not going to happen,” she said.

NY will protect rights

Mastrianni acknowledged that not much is likely to change in New York, where abortion rights will be protected.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Leticia James said Friday that legal abortion is a fundamental right that women must have to protect their health and freedom. And that’s why the governor and the attorney general, both Democrats, practically invited women from out of state to travel to New York if they need an abortion.

“Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care,” Hochul said on Friday. “To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever.”

James agreed: “I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve,” she said. “I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”

Glens Falls resident Samantha Durkee said it was important to come out to the event, even though her rights are protected in New York, because of what women in other states are facing.

“I know in Texas right now after six weeks it’s illegal to get an abortion and most women don’t even find out until after 6 weeks that they’re pregnant,” she said.

Some praise decision

In a statement, Stefanik called the decision historic and “a victory for the sanctity of life. It will save countless innocent children.”

“House Republicans are incredibly grateful for the pro-life movement’s tireless efforts for decades leading to this day to give a voice to the voiceless and protect our most vulnerable — unborn babies,” she said in a news release.

“As a new mom, I know that there is nothing more extraordinary than the miracle of life. Hearing Sam’s heartbeat for the first time was the greatest blessing and gift for our family. And I stand unified with my Republican colleagues in protecting and promoting the right to life,” Stefanik continued.

The Catholic Bishops of New York State also issued a statement saying they give thanks to God for the decision.

“This just decision will save countless innocent children simply waiting to be born,” the statement said.

The statement went on to say the Catholic Church is grateful for the millions of heroic Americans who have worked toward this outcome for nearly a half-century, praying and fasting, holding vigils, opening pregnancy care centers, educating mothers, walking with mothers, offering post-abortion counseling and marching to the Supreme Court.

“With the entire pro-life community, we are overjoyed with this outcome of the Court. However, we acknowledge the wide range of emotions associated with this decision. We call on all Catholics and everyone who supports the right to life for unborn children to be charitable, even as we celebrate an important historical moment and an answer to a prayer,” the statement said.

The diocese also said that the nation must work to build a culture of life by adopting family-friendly policies that welcome children, support mothers and cherish families.

The church issued a platform that calls for equal access to quality prenatal care, family friendly policies at workplaces and affordable quality child care. It also calls for a future where boys and men are taught to respect women and where marriage between one man and one woman is “promoted as a societal good geared toward the stable raising of children.”

The Buffalo News contributed to this report.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

