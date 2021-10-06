Crossing guard honored for 25 years

GLENS FALLS — It seemed like a typical lovely fall morning at Kensington Road Elementary School.
Crossing guard Angel Mechanick said “good morning, good morning” to groups of students and their parents as they crossed at her post at the intersection of Kensington Road and Roosevelt Avenue.
But Wednesday morning was also brightened by flowers and balloons the school’s Parent Teacher Association brought to honor Mechanick.
“We are here this morning on International Walk to School day to honor our walking guard, our crossing guard, Angel, who has been with the district helping for 25 years, keeping all our little ones safe,” said Principal Jennifer Hayes.
The organization said in a statement that Mechanick makes an effort to learn and know every student’s name and even some of their siblings’ and parents’ names.
“This is such a positive way for students to start their day at KRS — seeing her with a smile on her face as she safely crosses them to school,” the organization said.
Mechanick may have been tipped off by the school’s electronic message board, which carried a message congratulating her on her anniversary. Some of the students stopped to give her cards and show handmade signs, wishing her well.
“She keeps everybody safe,” said Stefanie South, whose 5-year-old daughter, Riley, handed Mechanick a card.
Amy Collins, tourism director for Glens Falls, stopped by. She said Mechanick had a great relationship with her son, who is now in high school.
“Ian used to run. He was excited to be here,” Collins said.
Mechanick said she was surprised by the amount of recognition and said it felt good. She enjoys being a crossing guard.
“I love kids,” she said.
Mechanick said she took the job so she could be with her children. She was off from work when they were off from school.
“When they were in school, I was working. It made it much easier for living,” she said.
She also works as a cashier for Aramark in the Queensbury Middle School cafeteria.
Mechanick, who lives in Queensbury, said she is now ushering across the street children of some of the other people she used to help with crossing.
When asked if she thought, 25 years ago, that she would still be a crossing guard, Mechanic was sure of her answer.
“Oh yeah. I don’t plan on ever leaving,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.