Crossing guard honored for 25 years

Amy Collins, tourism director for Glens Falls, stopped by. She said Mechanick had a great relationship with her son, who is now in high school.

“Ian used to run. He was excited to be here,” Collins said.

Mechanick said she was surprised by the amount of recognition and said it felt good. She enjoys being a crossing guard.

“I love kids,” she said.

Mechanick said she took the job so she could be with her children. She was off from work when they were off from school.

“When they were in school, I was working. It made it much easier for living,” she said.

She also works as a cashier for Aramark in the Queensbury Middle School cafeteria.

Mechanick, who lives in Queensbury, said she is now ushering across the street children of some of the other people she used to help with crossing.

When asked if she thought, 25 years ago, that she would still be a crossing guard, Mechanic was sure of her answer.

“Oh yeah. I don’t plan on ever leaving,” he said.

