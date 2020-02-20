Crossgates Mall to expand police presence after stabbing, brawl

GUILDERLAND — In the wake of a stabbing on Saturday outside of Best Buy at Crossgates Mall, town police, the mall and its owner Pyramid Management Group have announced a pilot program to expand police coverage at the mall. The police will now have two full-time officers at the mall, an effort is to provide a safe environment for visitors, employees and tenants.

“This agreement will enhance our already successful Retail Interdiction Program which has been active in the mall for over a year," Guilderland Police Chief Daniel McNally said. "The assigned officers’ shifts will be flexible to address current needs."

“I am very appreciative of the long-term service provided by the police to residents and visitors at Crossgates, and the collaborative working relationship between the police department and Crossgates,” said town Supervisor Peter G. Barber.

In addition to helping ensure a safe experience at the mall, the law enforcement officers will provide normal police services and participate in community events held at Crossgates.

“Crossgates sees millions of guests coming through our doors annually,” Michael Gately, general manager of Crossgates, said. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Guilderland Police Department and the ability to bring this program to our center. Going forward, we will continue to work together to analyze best practices and implement new programs to ensure that the actions of a few do not impact the experience of many. We are a place where families go to spend quality time, for our community to gather to help local non-profits raise funds and where locals and tourists alike come to shop, dine and experience everything that Crossgates has to offer.”

