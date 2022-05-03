Cronkite lecture focuses on cemetery restoration

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society will sponsor a lecture by Joseph Ferrannini, owner and operator of Grave Stone Matters, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Canal Street Marketplace.

The talk will go along with the theme for this year’s Cronkite Lecture Series on cemetery restoration in Washington County. Ferrannini will be discussing his work and specifically his work in the North Country.

Ferrannini started the company Grave Stone Matters in 2008 after going to his family cemetery in rural Rensselaer County and finding nothing but rubble. It became a passion for restoring cemeteries to preserve people’s family history.

Ferrannini will speak on his work in the local area cemeteries. The talk is part of the month-long Cronkite Lecture Series focused on cemetery restorations.

For more information, call the Washington County Historical Society at 518-747-9108. More details can be found on the Washington County Historical Society Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0