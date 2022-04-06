Crisafulli Bros. acquires Monahan and Every plumbing and heating business

GLENS FALLS — There is an irony in the name of Crisafulli Bros. because the mechanical contractor company is a women-owned business. Not only that, the company is the third-largest women-owned business in Albany.

Current owner Andrea Crisafulli's grandfather started the business in 1939, and it was named after his three sons who ran the business during the 1980s and into the 1990s.

Andrea Crisafulli has worked with the company for about 30 years now and rose through the ranks to carry on the family name.

Led by her, the company has become the fourth-largest mechanical contractor in Albany.

Now, they will be expanding in Glens Falls.

As of March 28, the company purchased Monahan and Every Plumbing and Heating LLC, at 106 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls.

Customers will still have the same experience they have become accustomed to at Monahan, according to previous owner Ray Every.

This is mostly to do with the fact that the two businesses were so alike in many ways, Every said.

The business, now owned by Crisafulli Bros., will still offer all the same services, which will not be difficult for Crisafulli, as one of their two divisions cater to the same services as Monahan's did. The other division offers mechanical contracting.

The old staff will still have their jobs, too, according to Every.

"I will be overseeing the transition process for about three months, and it will take up to a year for the Monahan and Every sign to completely transition over," Every said.

"They even offered me a part-time job," Every added with a chuckle.

However, Every and his wife, Alicia Every, will be retiring and moving to Florida, after running the business for nearly 10 years.

"The story is incredible of how the whole process began," Alan Ayers, vice president and husband of Crisafulli, said on Wednesday, regarding the recent acquisition.

From this conversation, it was clear their story was underpinned by serendipity and synergy.

"We met the owners, Ray and Alicia, in an elevator in Mexico five years ago," Ayers said.

Ayers said that from the 3-minute conversation they had, he could tell there was commonality and a shared belief in ethics and wholesome family business values.

"The last thing I said to Ray and Alicia was, if you are ever selling the business, make us your first call," Ayers said.

Five years later, and a week prior to receiving that said call from the Everys, Crisafulli and Ayers had been clamping down on their search for potential expansion in Glens Falls.

"We cannot emphasize enough how excited we are to be opening up another location in Glens Falls," Ayers said.

From the new Glens Falls branch, in addition to serving the Glens Falls region, Crisafulli Bros. will also be able to cater to Saratoga Springs customers quicker.

The Glens Falls office will provide services including, plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical work.

"I hate to say it, but they will probably do better than us. Their warehouse is the size of Home Depot's," Every said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

