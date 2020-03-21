Criminal justice system adjusts to slowdown

The Warren County Court felony case calendar for a typical Wednesday is loaded with at least a dozen cases, sometimes up to 20.
Next Wednesday, Judge John Hall has one case scheduled, and it’s the only criminal calendar on the docket all week as of Friday.
The state’s order to hold only essential court proceedings involving jailed defendants has brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt, with trials canceled indefinitely in all courts, from criminal to family and civil courts.
Arraignments in new criminal cases have been halted unless there is an immediate public safety issue. No new juries or grand juries can be convened until further notice.
Court officials said they were told to expect a slowdown to be in effect through at least April 15.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said there are many uncertainties about the weeks ahead for defendants and those handling their cases.
He said the state District Attorney’s Association has been pushing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to formally suspend “speedy trial” rules, and extend the terms of sitting grand juries because new grand juries can’t be seated.
“New arrests are still happening. All of our deadlines are continuing. There are a lot of things we still have to do,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the silver lining of the evidence discovery changes that went into effect statewide is that electronic systems were set up for police to submit evidence electronically, and prosecutors and defense lawyers can access it through a secure online server. So cases can keep moving forward in the background.
“We are able to function almost completely remotely,” he said.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said there hasn’t been much backlash among jail inmates who now have indefinite delays in their cases.
With jail visits and programs suspended because of COVID-19 fears, he said jail staff is working to make sure they they can remain occupied. More television channels were added to the cable service so that they can watch more TV.
LaFarr said he was also working to have the company that provides phone service for inmates to waive some or all of their fees temporarily.
“It’s one day at a time. I told our staff they have to be the calm in the storm,” LaFarr said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber updated county supervisors Friday on initiatives in the county criminal justice system amid recent changes, saying that efforts were being made to expedite bail applications when inmates are jailed.
Weekend jail sentences have been halted indefinitely, she said.
The slowdown is having an economic impact on virtually all vocations, including the lawyers who make their livelihoods representing clients in courts.
Marty McGuinness, a Saratoga Springs-based lawyer, said there was little to do but wait for court to resume, as deadlines are pushed back.
“Courts are closed until May, it seems,” he said. “I’m sure everyone will be reasonable given the gravity of what’s happening.”
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com