Criminal justice system adjusts to slowdown

Jordan said the silver lining of the evidence discovery changes that went into effect statewide is that electronic systems were set up for police to submit evidence electronically, and prosecutors and defense lawyers can access it through a secure online server. So cases can keep moving forward in the background.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are able to function almost completely remotely,” he said.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said there hasn’t been much backlash among jail inmates who now have indefinite delays in their cases.

With jail visits and programs suspended because of COVID-19 fears, he said jail staff is working to make sure they they can remain occupied. More television channels were added to the cable service so that they can watch more TV.

LaFarr said he was also working to have the company that provides phone service for inmates to waive some or all of their fees temporarily.

“It’s one day at a time. I told our staff they have to be the calm in the storm,” LaFarr said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber updated county supervisors Friday on initiatives in the county criminal justice system amid recent changes, saying that efforts were being made to expedite bail applications when inmates are jailed.