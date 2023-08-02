MOREAU — A Yonkers man is accused of burglarizing a home in Moreau.
State police responded to an apartment on July 24 at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. The investigation determined that Cedric D. Sanchez, 35, entered an apartment at the location and took items. The resident was not home at the time and the incident happened just before the authorities were notified, police said.
Sanchez left the scene before police arrived. He was arrested at a traffic stop in Glens Falls on July 27.
Sanchez was charged with felony second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.