Brittany M. Pond, 34, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021 following the crash that took place in Centennial Circle. Police said she was intoxicated and struck the victim, causing a cervical spine fracture and lasting neurological damage from the collision, court documents showed.

Pond told police that she had finished working a 12-hour shift. Then, she went home and had a couple of beers before driving from home to her boyfriend’s house to meet up. Pond said the pedestrian “came out of nowhere between 2 cars and stepped into the path of the vehicle,” according to court documents