GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman has been sentenced to interim probation for driving while intoxicated and injuring a pedestrian in 2021.
Brittany M. Pond, 34, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021 following the crash that took place in Centennial Circle. Police said she was intoxicated and struck the victim, causing a cervical spine fracture and lasting neurological damage from the collision, court documents showed.
Pond told police that she had finished working a 12-hour shift. Then, she went home and had a couple of beers before driving from home to her boyfriend’s house to meet up. Pond said the pedestrian “came out of nowhere between 2 cars and stepped into the path of the vehicle,” according to court documents
Pond pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to second-degree vehicular assault and DWI.