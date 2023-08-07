QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been sentenced to interim probation for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Lynn Scoville, 41, was arrested in April after police responded to the area of Cronin Road in Queensbury at about 7:19 a.m. for a report of a driver who appeared intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Scoville.

Scoville was arrested and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she recorded a BAC of 0.29%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

She had an 11-year-old child in the vehicle, so she was charged with a felony count of aggravated DWI-Leandra’s law and misdemeanors of aggravated DWI and DWI.

Scoville was placed on interim probation for one year and must stay out of trouble during that time.