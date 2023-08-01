State police were investigating an unrelated matter in Wilton at about 4:47 p.m. on July 25 when they observed a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Alia M. Sullivan nearly getting into a crash.

She was transported to the state police Wilton station, where she refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of her blood. Further investigation discovered Sullivan has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. Sullivan was issued tickets and released. She is due in Hadley Town Court on Aug. 2.