WHITEHALL — A Whitehall woman was sentenced on July 14 to 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to stealing property from a Whitehall business.

April L. Campeau, 44, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to a felony third-degree attempted burglary.

Campeau was arrested by state police on Jan. 20 after police responded to a business on county Route 9 in Whitehall reporting a burglary that had just occurred. Police did not identify the business.

Campeau and another suspect were located walking on Route 4 in possession of property stolen from the business. Police determined that they had committed the burglary.

Campeau was initially facing multiple burglary, possession of stolen property and drug charges but pleaded guilty to the one count to resolve the case.