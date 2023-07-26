FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man is facing more prison time after admitting to assaulting another inmate.

Damien Beayon, 38, of Whitehall, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 14 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree assault.

Beayon was arrested in April and in February for assaulting two inmates within the span of a couple of months while in Washington County Jail.

Police did not say the type of weapon used in the assault.

Beayon will be sentenced at a later date.

Beayon had been sentenced in March to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony DWI-previous conviction.