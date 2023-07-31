WARRENSBURG — Police arrested a Warrensburg man on Friday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a crash.

Shane H. Squires, 49, is accused of crashing his vehicle on Golf Course Road in the town of Warrensburg, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

At the Chestertown sheriff’s station, Squires provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit.

Squires was charged with DWI and released. He is due in court at a later date.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer R.A Rose.