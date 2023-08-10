John A. Blydenburg, 73, has been charged with six counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree welfare fraud — all felonies.

Warren County Department of Social Services investigators determined that from October 2017 until September 2022, Blydenburg submitted inaccurate Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications by failing to list an individual living with him in the household. As a result, Blydenburg received $11,042.93 in HEAP benefits that he otherwise would not have been eligible for, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.