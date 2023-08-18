A Vermont man has admitted to traveling to Lake George to have sex with a 12-year-old.

Bennington resident Scott Westervelt, 46, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany on Thursday to interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Westervelt admitted to the court that between January and June 2022, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with someone posing as a man who was sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. Over the course of those exchanges, Westervelt expressed his desire to have sex with the boy. Westervelt arranged to meet the man and the boy in Lake George for that purpose.

On June 14, drove the prearranged meet-up in Lake George, where he was arrested.

Westervelt will be sentenced on Dec. 15.

Under the terms of Westervelt’s plea agreement, the parties have jointly recommended that Chief U. S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes sentence him to a prison term of at least 70 months and no more than 87 months and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. Westervelt would also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case. The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Colonie Police Department and New York State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin S. Clark and former Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Williams prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood.