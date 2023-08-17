GLENS FALLS — Two people were injured following a report of shots fired in the area of Maple Street and Culvert Street on Aug. 13.

Glens Falls Police responded to the scene in the early morning hours and confirmed that at least two shots were fired as shell casings were located in the roadway on Maple Street. Police interviewed multiple parties involved in this shooting, which remains under investigation. There is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be an isolated incident, according to a news release.

Maple Street between Cherry Street and Walnut Street was closed to traffic while the scene was processed. The names of the parties involved are being withheld.

No arrests have been made. The matter is still under investigation.

There were no-life threatening injuries in the shooting and the details are not being released. There is no threat to the public.

“It was an isolated incident in the area between the parties,” said Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French.

Anyone who was in the area who has any information related to the case is asked to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.