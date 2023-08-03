GREENWICH — Two men are facing prison time for possessing drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop last November.

Hunter M. Dooley, 29, of Salem, was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped on Nov. 26, 2022 at about 4:40 p.m. on Fish Hatchery Road in the town of Jackson for traffic violations.

Police found drugs and a handgun inside the vehicle that was reported stolen from Virginia.

Dooley pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 21 to a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also must serve two years of post-release supervision.

Donald Gray, 38, of Ettrick, Virginia, was the passenger in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty in June to felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11 and is expected to receive a sentence of 3 years in prison on the gun charge and 3 ½ years on the weapon charge to run consecutively.