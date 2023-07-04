Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly robbing the Speedway on Aviation Road in Queensbury.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, police said Justin M. Cabral, 36, of Queensbury, was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett A. Murray, 25, of Greenwich, was also charged with felony first-degree robbery, police said.

At about 7:24 a.m., Cabral reportedly entered the business, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk. Before police arrived, he fled the location in a vehicle driven by Murray. Cabral was located on foot nearby and arrested, police said.

Police said when Cabral was taken into custody, he was found to possess drugs. The county sheriff deputies found the vehicle in the area of Montcalm Street a short time later. Murray was still in the vehicle, and he was also taken into custody, police said.

Both were transported to state police station in Queensbury for processing. They were then transported to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.