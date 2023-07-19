DAY — Two Fulton County man have been arrested for allegedly stealing an ATV from a property in the town of Day.

State police received a report on May 19 at about 6:20 p.m. about the stolen vehicle. The investigation determined that 47-year-old Percy Allen III, of Gloversville, and 41-year-old Brandon R. Coopey, of Northampton, were responsible. Both men were charged with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Coopey was arrested after being released from Fulton County Jail on an unrelated matter. He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and transported to Saratoga County Jail.

On July 11, Allen was processed on a warrant for the charge and returned to Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on an unrelated matter.