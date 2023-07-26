KINGBURY — Two home health care workers have been arrested after in an investigation of theft of funds from a patient under their care in the town of Kingsbury.

Kimberly L. Ouderkerk, 50, of Hudson Falls, and 22-year-old Queensbury resident Aireal E. Bailey were arrested on July 21 following a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Adult Protective Services, according to a news release.

Ouderkerk was charged with felony second-degree attempted grand larceny after police said she attempted to steal money exceeding $50,000 from the patient. Bailey was charged with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing money exceeding $3,000 from the victim.

Both Ouderkerk and Bailey were processed and held for arraignment on the charges at Washignton County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. They were released on $250 cash bail pending future appearances in Kingsbury Town Court.

New York State Police also assisted in the case.