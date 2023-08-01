Two people are facing DWI charges following separate recent crashes in Warren County.

On July 15 at about 10:45 p.m., state police responded to a two-car crash in the area of state Route 9 in Chestertown. The driver was identified as Ashley L. Persons, 31, of Minerva. Persons was charged with DWI and other traffic offenses. She was transported to station in Chestertown for processing, where she recorded a 0.19% blood alcohol concentration — more than twice the legal limit. Persons was issued tickets and due back in Chestertown Town Court on Aug. 1. She was released to a sober third party. No one was injured in the crash.

On July 16, 2023, at about 8:46 p.m., state police responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue in Queensbury for the report of a crash. The vehicle sustained significant damage but fled the location and was located on Shippey Street in Glens Falls by patrol officers and stopped. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Glens Falls resident Richard H. Evans.

Evans was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to the state police Queensbury station for processing, where he recorded 0.18% BAC. Evans was issued tickets and scheduled to return to Glens Falls City Court at a later date.