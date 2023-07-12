FORT EDWARD — How severely a driver should be punished for causing a fatal crash is the central issue in a case involving a Kingsbury woman charged after police said she went through a stop sign and struck two motorcyclists, killing one and injuring the other.

The incident took place on April 21 at about 12:51 p.m. in the Village of Fort Edward on Route 4 between McDonald’s and Broadway Lanes.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Kelly A. Herrick was leaving the McDonald’s at 364 Broadway in Fort Edward in her 2020 Jeep.

“I looked left first, and the sun was blinding me. I then looked right but I was still kind of blinded from looking into the sun. I saw a car coming from down past Dunkin’ Donuts so I stepped on the gas to make sure I could get across to Park Avenue in time,” she told police in a written statement.

“When I was going across Broadway, I felt a smash and I stopped my car and got out immediately and started to scream for help. I did not see the motorcycles and realized what happened after I got out of the car,” she wrote.

Motorcyclist Terry Fitzgerald died from his injuries four days later at Albany Medical Center. Gary Dion was injured.

Herrick initially was charged with a violation of “failure to yield” on the date of the crash but on May 4, a misdemeanor reckless driving count was added.

Police did not issue any news releases about the incident. Both victims of the crash were members of the Hebron Motorcycle Club which brought the issue to the media’s attention because the group believes the charge is too light.

Herrick’s attorney, Marc Pallozzi, is trying to get the reckless driving charge dismissed. He wrote that Herrick stopped when the crash occurred, yelled for help and cooperated with police. She did not reasonably interfere or endanger the safe flow of traffic.

Failure to yield is an accident under a century of New York state law and should not draw a misdemeanor charge, according to Pallozzi.

“It is tragic, it is unfixable, and it is something defendant continues to struggle with each and every day. It should be further beyond dispute that defendant was not under the influence of any alcohol or drug, nor did she commit this act intentionally or even recklessly,” he wrote in his motion.

A hearing was scheduled in Fort Edward Town Court on Tuesday July 11, but was adjourned. Assistant District Attorney Briana Canalini said she needed more time to review defense counsel’s motion.

Fitzgerald’s daughter, Doni Muzzy, lives in Michigan. She said in a telephone interview that she had gotten little information about the accident and had not heard about the reckless driving charge, which she said is still “way too light.”

His son, Jesse Fitzgerald, speculated that the misdemeanor was added in response to public pressure. The club posted information about the case to its Facebook.

“It got shared over 4,000 times. I’m sure people are enraged,” he said.

Muzzy alleged that witnesses saw Herrick leave the McDonald’s in a hurry, upset about her food order.

“She went peeling out of the parking lot and slammed into the side of my dad,” she said.

When contacted for comment, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said that the incident was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. After its conclusion, investigators brought those two charges.

Muzzy said her dad, 6-feet, 6-inches tall with long hair and tattoos, was an “old-school biker” but a very nice guy.

“I watched my dad have no money for bills; but yet a kid wants a popsicle, he would buy him a popsicle off the ice cream stand,” she said.

Fitzgerald worked for Moran Enterprises as a handyman who could fix anything.

Muzzy said her father liked to read the paper at Stewart’s with his morning coffee and chat with his buddy Gary Dion. He was likely coming from there when the crash occurred.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.