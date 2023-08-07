WILTON — New York State Police arrested four people for allegedly stealing from the Ulta Beauty Store in Wilton.

On Aug. 4 at about 6:52 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a larceny that had just occurred at the store. Three suspects were reported to have fled in a vehicle. Surrounding patrols located the vehicle matching the description on Sitterly Road in Halfmoon and stopped it.

The driver was identified as Kamel Pickens, 32, of Albany and the passengers were 20-year-old Myunique D. McQueen, 19-year-old Jonneasia A. Welcome and an 18-year-old whose name was not disclosed. Police found the stolen items worth about $11,000, according to a news release.

The three passengers initially provided false identifying information, police said.

McQueen, Welcome and the 18-year-old were charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and misdemeanors of fifth-degree conspiracy and false personation. Pickens, 32, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy and traffic violations.

All four were arrested and transported to the state police Wilton station for processing. Pickens was issued a ticket returnable to appear in Wilton Town Court on Aug. 22 and released.

The remaining three suspects were arraigned at the Malta Town Court. Welcome and the 18-year-old were remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond. McQueen was released on her own recognizance and then turned over to the Bethlehem Police Department for an active unrelated warrant.