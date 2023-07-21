CORINTH — Three Corinth residents were arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Saratoga County.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at Woodcrest Mobile Home Park, 377 Angel Road Lot 26.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested: 52-year-old Derrick J. Compton, 38-year-old Jessica L. Westervelt, and 38-year-old Jennifer L. Westervelt.

Police seized scales, packaging material, and quantities of crack/cocaine, suboxone, and hydrocodone.

Compton was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance — all felonies. He also faces misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and set to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of a cash/bond bail.

Jessica Westervelt was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal nuisance as well as misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released. She is due back in court at a later date.

