QUEENSBURY — State police have arrested a 17-year-old Onondaga County resident for allegedly firing a gun at the Lake George Campsites.

The suspect, who lives in Manlius, was charged on Aug. 13 with a felony count second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment. The arrest followed an investigation of a shots fired complaint at about 12:13 a.m. on Saturday at the recreational facility on Route 9 in the town of Queensbury.

The handgun used in the incident was determined to be stolen from the Syracuse Police Department in December 1973. More charges will be forthcoming, according to police.

No additional information was available.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. The case has been referred to Warren County Family Court.

An employee who answered the phone at Lake George Campsites said the owner was not available and had no comment.