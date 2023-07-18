SARATOGA SPRINGS — The man charged with attempted murder during a shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs last November wants prosecutors to consider gang assault charges against the three men who he says attacked him.

Vito Caselnova is facing an eight-count indictment including the top count of second-degree attempted murder for an incident that occurred on Nov. 20 at about 3 a.m. in the area of 440 Broadway.

Caselnova, who is a Rutland County, Vermont sheriff’s deputy, got into a physical altercation with a group of three men while off duty. Weapons were drawn and there was an exchange of gunfire, injuring Caselnova, Alexander Colón and Caselnova’s girlfriend. Caselnova lives in Glens Falls.

After police arrived, Caselnova refused multiple commands to drop his weapon and was struck by police.

As first reported by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, one of Caselnova’s attorneys is claiming prosecutorial bias for failing to instruct the grand jury to consider gang assault charges against the three men.

Colón, Darius Wright and Christopher Castillo have been charged with misdemeanor attempted assault charges in Saratoga Springs City Court. They are from Utica.

Documents filed by attorney Jeffrey Shapiro in Saratoga County Court say that the prosecutors were biased by not instructing the grand jury about the possibility of bringing attempted murder, assault and other charges against Colón and what the document refers to as his “gang of friends.”

“A grand juror could have certainly determined from the lack of instruction that it was the prosecutor’s opinion that Mr. Caselnova was the initial aggressor,” Shapiro wrote. “It is for the grand jury, and not the prosecutor to determine that, but the prosecutor never even gave the grand jury the option to make the decision because he failed to instruct them and charge them on attempted murder and assault in the first degree charges for Alexander Colón.”

The defense is also arguing Caselnova was justified in firing his weapon in self-defense to prevent a robbery and potential kidnapping.

“As the video evidence showed, there was more than a single punch taking place on the night in question. Mr. Caselnova was approached and circled by a group of guys. Alexander Colón swung at him and he was thereafter jumped by at least two other individuals who threw him up against the hood of the car and were punching him in the head.

“Additionally, there was evidence before the grand jury that the same group of people were yelling ‘run his pockets’ and ‘get the girl.’ This is clearly not a one-punch situation, but rather a gang assault or attempted gang assault,” Shapiro wrote.

The defense attorneys have also argued that the grand jury process was rushed. One of the jurors had sent a note to the commissioner of jurors citing pressure to come to a decision on a complex case.