NORTHUMERLAND — A Brooklyn man was sentenced on Thursday to 8 years in prison for selling drugs throughout Glens Falls and northern Saratoga County.

Isaiah Whitehurst, 30, was arrested in December following a drug bust at a residence in Northumberland. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations team obtained a warrant and searched a home at 8 Second St. following continuous complaints of drug activity.

Whitehurst had more than 200 grams of cocaine in his possession, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. Whitehurst also had $4,285 in drug proceeds at the time of his arrest.

Scales, packaging material, multiple cell phones, pills were also seized at the residence, police said. Whitehurst was on parole at the time for an attempted murder conviction.

Judge James Murphy also sentenced him to 3 years of post-release supervision.

District Attorney Karen Heggen said Whitehurst had friends in the northern Saratoga County and Glens Falls area.

“He would connect with these friends and sell drugs to area addicts, preying on their addiction. Little did the defendant know that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was monitoring activities about drug houses through tips and other investigative techniques,” she said in a news release.

Heggen praised the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics team for its detailed and thorough investigation. Senior Assistant District Attorney Jesse Ashdown prosecuted the case.