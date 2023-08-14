INDIAN LAKE — A Saranac Lake woman has been charged with murder in the death of an Indian Lake man.

On Aug. 12 at around 8:12 p.m., New York State Police and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department responded to Big Brook Road in Indian Lake, NY for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old David J. Chenier deceased.

An autopsy will be conducted at Glens Falls Hospital by Dr. Michael Sikirica, at a date and time yet to be determined.

After a traffic stop, 57-year-old Ann M. Favro was charged with second-degree murder. Favro was arraigned in the Town of Indian Lake Court and remanded to the Hamilton County Jail without bail.

State police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact 518-873-2750.

This investigation remains ongoing.

A source tells WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, that Favro is related to Chenier.