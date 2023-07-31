QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury registered sex offender was sentenced on Friday to over a dozen years in prison on child pornography charges.

Wesley Guard, 34, was convicted in February after a four-day trial. Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that between September 2020 and April 2021, Guard used the Kik Messenger application to receive child pornography from other Kik users, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Guard then transported that pornography over the internet into other Kik accounts under his control as a way of collecting the material. The material he received from other users and moved to his accounts included various videos depicting the sexual exploitation of young children. Also, at the time of his arrest on April 29, 2021, Guard still had the child pornography on his computer, according to police.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentenced Guard to 151 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release that will begin once he completes his prison term. Guard will again be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

This case was investigated by Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the NYSP Troop G Computer Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Kopita, Carling Dunham, and Adrian LaRochelle prosecuted the case as a part of Project Safe Childhood.