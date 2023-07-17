FORT ANN — A Queens man was sentenced recently to 7 years in prison for weapon and drug offenses.

Christopher M. Rivers was arrested in August 2021 after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically on Route 149 in Fort Ann.

Police searched the vehicle and found heroin, cocaine and a handgun that had been stolen from Vermont.

Rivers was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, as well as traffic infractions.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 19 to felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

