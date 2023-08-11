SARATOGA SPRINGS — Prosecutors say the off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy charged in a shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs last November was the aggressor, alleging that he had kicked a man without provocation moments before getting into a separate gunfight with three other men. First Assistant District Attorney Alan Poremba said in court documents filed Aug. 4 that Caselnova was the aggressor. The case is being heard in Saratoga County Court.

Poremba said Caselnova and his girlfriend, Cali Brown, spent the evening in downtown Saratoga Springs at four different bars. They arrived at the last one just after 1 a.m. and had been arguing. The bouncer and manager at the bar testified that Caselnova was behaving in an “aggressive” manner and they were asked to leave.

The argument continues off and on along Caroline Street and Broadway at around 3 a.m. Prosecutors allege that Caselnova noticed a man dancing or moving near him.

“With absolutely zero provocation, defendant then moved toward the man, kicked him directly in the groin and then pushed him,” Poremba wrote. Caselnova told the grand jury that he did not recall that incident.

In the filing, Poremba said that video footage and witnesses showed that Caselnova continued arguing with his girlfriend.

At one point, somebody from Colón’s group of friends tells the couple to take the argument down the street. Caselnova claimed that he thought he heard someone say the word “bitch” in that exchange.

Although the exact words exchanged are unclear, Poremba said what is not in dispute is that the remarks were not a threat, yet Caselnova placed his right hand on his holster and said: “I’ll put 5 against one motherf----r,” the prosecution alleges in court documents. Brown allegedly strikes Colón with her hand. Colón tries to punch Caselnova but misses and falls to the ground. Colón's gun falls out of his pocket.

He told police he carries a gun because, as a barber, he deals mostly in cash. He kept the gun in his car for the evening but had just gotten it out when he went to warm up the car. He didn’t want to leave the gun inside the unlocked car, he told police.

Castillo punches Caselnova twice and Wright slaps him twice. They turned to retreat, and Caselnova drew his gun and aimed it in their direction.

Caselnova shouted, “Police, police get on the ground.”

Poremba writes: “In less than two seconds following the defendant’s shouts, both men appear to fire their guns simultaneously at each other.”

Prosecutors said that Caselnova's gun was loaded with 12 or 13 rounds and he had another 15-round magazine in his possession.

Saratoga Springs police officers arrive and order Caselnova to drop the gun no less than eight times. Caselnova identifies himself as a police officer and then allegedly fires the one remaining round in the chamber in their direction.

Caselnova testified at the grand jury that he is a part-time deputy with the Rutland County Vermont Sheriff’s Department and was working 16 to 20 hours per week, primarily in court security.

He stated that he did not remember the events outlined on video. Caselnova’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.13%, according to court documents.

Caselnova’s attorneys have criticized the prosecution for not charging the other people involved in the incident with more severe crimes. Colón, Darius Wright and Christopher Castillo have been charged with misdemeanor attempted assault charges in Saratoga Springs City Court. The defense attorneys have said that the other three should be charged with gang assault because they approached Caselnova. Caselnova was pushed up against the hood of the car and being punched in the head.

Caselnova’s attorneys have also claimed in motions that he was justified in firing his weapon in self-defense to prevent a robbery and potential kidnapping, claiming that the group was shouting “run his pockets” and “get the girl.” However, prosecutors said that during the grand jury Caselnova testified that he never saw a firearm prior to firing his own or that he feared for his life or his girlfriend’s.

The defense attorneys also have argued that the grand jury process was rushed as one of the jurors had sent a note to the commissioner of jurors saying they felt pressure to make a decision on a complex case. Poremba said in his filing that the ADAs asked jurors if they had any questions at multiple stages in the proceedings and said that they would review laws as many times as they needed. There was no pressure to hit a deadline.

The defense counsel also said that the grand jurors were not presented any evidence of a purported argument that Colón’s group had at another bar earlier in the evening.

Poremba said the matter was not relevant and took issue with defense attorney Jeffrey Shapiro’s referring to Colón’s “gang of friends” multiple times in his motion, saying it was “not only misleading but designed to be inflammatory.”

A conference is scheduled for Aug. 25 in Saratoga County Court.

