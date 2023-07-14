QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

State police in Queensbury responded to the area of Country Colony Road in Queensbury at about 10:13 p.m. for the report of an erratic vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle described by the caller and identified its driver as Madison E. Paquin, 28, of Queensbury, according to a news release.

Paquin was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29% -- more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. Further investigation discovered Paquin has a previous DWI conviction within the last ten years. She was issued tickets to return to the Queensbury Town Court on July 24 and released to a sober third party.

In another local DWI case, state police stopped a vehicle on Turnpike Road in White Creek at about 9:37 p.m. on July 11 for multiple traffic violations.

The driver was identified as Joshua K. Bishop, 33, of Shaftsbury, Vt. He was transported to the state police station in Schuylerville, where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%, according to police.

Bishop has a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years. He was issued tickets to return to White Creek Town Court on July 27 and released to a sober third party.