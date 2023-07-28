MOREAU — A Ballston Spa woman was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle.

State police stopped a vehicle on Route 9 in Moreau on July 20 at about 7:30 p.m. for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jessica M. Lindell and there was a child under the age of 15 in her vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said Lindell has a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years.

Lindell was charged with a felony count of aggravated DWI with a child (Leadra’s Law), misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and vehicle and traffic offenses.

She was transported to the state police station in Wilton, where she recorded a breath sample of 0.21% -- more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Lindell was issued tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on Aug. 2 and released to a sober third party. The child was turned over to a family member.