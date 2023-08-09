WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man was arrested on Saturday following a domestic incident.

Police said that on Aug. 3, 41-year-old James E. Murphy III was in an argument with the victim. Murphy is accused of damaging the victim’s phone, preventing them from calling 911 and holding the person against their will.

This incident occurred when there was a court-issued order of protection prohibiting Murphy from having contact with the victim.

Murphy was charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

Murphy has a previous conviction for a family offense. He turned himself into state police in Queensbury, where he was arrested and processed. Murphy was then transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.