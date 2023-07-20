GREENWICH — Police have charged two 15-year-old youths with arson for allegedly setting a fire at the Dollar Tree in Greenwich in June.
State police responded to a fire at the back of the store on state Route 29 at about 9:13 p.m. With the assistance of the Washington County fire investigators, the investigation determined the fire was intentionally set, which caused damage to the building. One juvenile was processed at the station police station in Greenwich on July 15 and the other was processed on the following day.
Their names are not being released due to their ages.
Both were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Washington County Probation Department at a later date.