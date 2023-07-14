LAKE GEORGE — A Syracuse man has been arrested after police said he had sex with two underage girls.

On July 8 at 1:16 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a parent reporting that her 11-year-old daughter was missing from their home in Lake George. Police determined that the girl and her 15-year-old friend may have used the dating app Tinder to meet up with an adult man, according to a news release.

The man was later identified as 28-year-old Michael A. Mickle. He and the two girls were located in a motel room in the Village of Lake George, where they had engaged in sexual contact. Mickle was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.