EASTON — State police are investigating an incident where a person intentionally drove an SUV into the front of a firearms store in an effort to gain entry.

On Saturday at about 7:38 a.m., state police responded to reports of a burglary at Beecroft’s Shooters Supply at state Route 40 in Easton.

The preliminary investigation has determined a white 2019 Kia Sportage intentionally struck the business, damaging the front door of the building and allowing multiple individuals to enter and steal merchandise, according to a news release.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle. The vehicle involved was reportedly stolen from Schenectady before the crime. It had significant rear-end damage during the incident and has not been recovered. The store’s owner and staff told police that no firearms appear to be missing.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police in Greenwich at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.