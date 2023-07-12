VICTORY — A Saratoga County man is facing charges after state police said he threatened a person with a propane torch.

Troopers responded to the village of Victory on Monday at about 11:14 p.m. for a report of a dispute. The investigation determined that Luke H. Sutliff, 24, and the victim were involved in a physical altercation. Sutliff is accused of making the threat with the torch and preventing the person from calling police for assistance.

Sutliff was charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing and a violation of second-degree harassment.

He was arrested and transported to the state police station in Schuylerville for processing. Sutliff was arraigned at Saratoga Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash, a $4,000 bond, or a $20,000 partially secured bond.