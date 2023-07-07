QUEENSBURY — A Schuylerville man was arrested after police said he drove under the influence of drugs and crashed into Garvey Auto Body in Queensbury.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on June 28 at about 8:48 a.m. Police said the driver, 19-year-old Ryan J. Longacker, was impaired by drugs. Police did not state what kind of drugs they were.

Longacker was charged on Friday with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief — all felonies. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court.