HADLEY — A Lake Luzerne woman is accused of driving over a person with her vehicle.

Thon M. Baker, 58, was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and traffic violations.

State police responded to the area of Stewart Bridge Road in Hadley on July 26 just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a severely injured individual. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive, according to a news release.

The investigation determined that Baker was in a verbal argument with the victim in the early morning hours. During the altercation, she reportedly operated her vehicle recklessly, striking and driving over the victim, police said.

Baker then left the scene without contacting emergency services. The victim was later located by a resident who called 911, according to a news release.

Baker was initially uncooperative with the investigation but eventually turned herself to the state police station in Wilton for processing. She was arraigned at the Day Town Court, where she was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.