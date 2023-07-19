LAKE GEORGE — A Lake George man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Jonathan Q. Gallagher, 38, has been charged with felony criminal contempt. State police said he contacted the victim via telephone in violation of a court order. Gallagher was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

He has a previous family offense conviction within the last five years.

On July 13, 2023, Gallagher surrendered himself to SP Chestertown for processing. He was then transported to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.