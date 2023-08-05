QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

On July 30 at about 7:53 p.m., state police responded to a report of a two-car crash in the area of Ridge Road in Queensbury. One of the drivers was identified as 52-year-old Christine M. Lewis. Lewis was charged with driving while intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, according to a news release.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Lewis was arrested and transported to the state police station, where she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Lewis was issued tickets to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 14 and released to a sober third party.