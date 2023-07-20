CHESTER — A Horicon man is facing multiple charges for allegedly driving drunk and fleeing from police during a traffic stop on July 4.

State police stopped a vehicle on state Route 9 in Chester just before midnight for traffic violations. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Vincent A. Varley II. Police said Varley was uncooperative, failed to follow troopers' commands and fled the location in his vehicle.

Troopers followed him, but terminated the pursuit a short distance later because of public safety concerns. Further investigation determined there were multiple active arrest warrants for Varley. A warrant was issued for Varley’s arrest on the new charges.

Varley turned himself in on Wednesday.

He was charged with a felony count of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanors of DWI, reckless driving, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Varley was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.