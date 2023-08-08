GREENWICH — Police arrested a Greenwich man last week for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 17.
Matthew A. Moses, 34, was charged on Aug. 2 with a felony count of third-degree rape and misdemeanors of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest followed an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into allegations that Moses was having sex with the female over the course of more than a year, according to a news release.
Moses was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Washington County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $22,000 bond. He is due in Greenwich Town Court at a later date.