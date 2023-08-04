GREENFIELD — A Greenfield man is accused of intentionally trying to strike multiple people with his vehicle.

State police responded to a Greenfield home at about 5:22 p.m. on July 26 for a report of a disturbance. The investigation determined that Gavin J. Dumont, 31, reportedly was involved in a verbal altercation at the location. He then drove his vehicle in a reckless manner, intentionally try to hit multiple people, police said.

The incident occurred when there was an order of protection prohibiting Dumont from having contact with one of the victims.

Dumont was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.