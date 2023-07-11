Melton G. Bates, 62, was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny in connection to an investigation of a theft of a motor vehicle, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the arrest, Bates was also charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, aggravated unlicensed operator, leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident and other vehicle and traffic violations. Bates also faces charges related to a second hit-and-run accident being investigated by New York State Police in Greenwich.