FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman is accused of possessing drugs while being held in the Washington County Jail.

Tyanne M. Carpenter, 31, was charged with a felony count of first-degree promoting prison contraband.

The incident took place on June 9, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what type of drugs they were.

Carpenter was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and held pending future court appearances.

Investigator Matthew Ashton handled the case.

Carpenter was arrested in May after police searched a residence on Seminary Street in the village of Fort Edward and recovered narcotics and evidence of narcotic sales.

Carpenter was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal nuisance, all felony counts.

Carpenter has a lengthy criminal record. She was sentenced in December 2016 to 4 ½ years in prison on drug charges related to the sale of the drug Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addicts, according to Post-Star archives. Carpenter was released in January 2022.

She was convicted in 2011 for cocaine sales and sentenced to 3 years in prison. She was released early after completing the state’s shock incarceration program.