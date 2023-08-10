LAKE LUZERNE — Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Lake Luzerne on Wednesday.

Troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. for traffic violations. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Tasha M. Tatsey, of Lake Luzerne and the passenger was 43-year-old Corinth resident Sidney F. Lapier III.

Police found a controlled substance and a glass smoking device containing drug residue in Tatsey’s possession, according to a news release. Tatsey is accused of having felony-weight narcotics.

Tatsey was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Lapier was issued a ticket and due in Lake Luzerne Town Court on Aug. 23. Tatsey was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.