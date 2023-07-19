GREENFIELD — A Greenfield woman is facing child endangerment charges following an overdose.

On June 23 at about 7:22 p.m., state police responded to a home in Greenfield for a report of unresponsive people.

Troopers located Emily B. Burke, 32, in the home suffering from a suspected overdose.

Medical treatment was provided until EMS arrived. Further investigation determined a child was in the home at the time of the incident.

In addition, there was an active stay-away order of protection against Burke, protecting another individual in the home, and she has a previous conviction of contempt.

Burke was arrested on July 13 and charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance.