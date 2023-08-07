WILTON — An Onondaga County man was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for stealing a car and leading police on a chase.

Eric B. Sahm, 46, of Liverpool, was arrested on April 21. Police were investigating an unrelated matter when troopers located Sahm in Wilton and transported him to the Wilton state police station for processing on an outstanding warrant. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Shortly after being released, police said Sahm stole a vehicle from the Stewart’s on Ballard Road in Wilton. With the assistance of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Sahm was located traveling south on the Northway in Saratoga Springs. Law enforcement attempted to stop his vehicle, but Sahm failed to comply, which led to an approximately 17-minute pursuit, police said.

Sahm was eventually stopped on the state Route 9 Crescent Bridge in Halfmoon, where he was taken into custody.

Sahm had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony third-degree grand larceny.